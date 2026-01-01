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Filmography
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie
Date of Birth
21 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
6.7
Bless This Mess
(2019)
6.2
HouseBroken
(2021)
6.2
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's
(2013)
Filmography
6.1
Stop! That! Train!
Stop! That! Train!
Action, Comedy
2026, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
Comedy
2024, USA
5.9
Summer Camp
Summer Camp
Comedy
2024, USA
6.2
HouseBroken
Comedy
2021, USA
6.7
Bless This Mess
Comedy
2019, USA
6.2
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's
Documentary
2013, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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