Richard Ayoade
Awards
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Richard Ayoade
BAFTA Awards 2014
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Features
Nominee
Best Features
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013
Grand Prize
Nominee
