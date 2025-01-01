Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Richard Ayoade Awards

Awards and nominations of Richard Ayoade

Richard Ayoade
Awards and nominations of Richard Ayoade
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Features
Nominee
 Best Features
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Nominee
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2013
Grand Prize
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more