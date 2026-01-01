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Nancy Florence Savard
Nancy Florence Savard Nancy Florence Savard
Kinoafisha Persons Nancy Florence Savard

Nancy Florence Savard

Nancy Florence Savard

Occupation
Producer, Director

Popular Films

Lydia and the Mist Rider 6.9
Lydia and the Mist Rider (2026)
Katak, the Brave Beluga 6.6
Katak, the Brave Beluga (2023)
Le Coq de St-Victor 5.9
Le Coq de St-Victor (2014)

Filmography

Lydia and the Mist Rider 6.9
Lydia and the Mist Rider Lydia et le vaisseau des tempêtes
Adventure, Animation 2026, Canada
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Katak, the Brave Beluga 6.6
Katak, the Brave Beluga Katak, the Brave Beluga
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Canada
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Félix et le trésor de Morgäa 5.6
Félix et le trésor de Morgäa Félix et le trésor de Morgäa
Adventure, Animation, Family 2021, Canada
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Mission Kathmandu: The Adventures of Nelly & Simon 5.4
Mission Kathmandu: The Adventures of Nelly & Simon Mission Kathmandu: The Adventures of Nelly & Simon
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2017, Canada
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Le Coq de St-Victor 5.9
Le Coq de St-Victor Le Coq de St-Victor
Animation, Family 2014, Canada
The Legend of Sarila 4.4
The Legend of Sarila The legend of Sarila/La légende de Sarila
Animation 2013, Canada
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