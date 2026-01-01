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About
Nancy Florence Savard
Nancy Florence Savard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nancy Florence Savard
Nancy Florence Savard
Nancy Florence Savard
Occupation
Producer, Director
Popular Films
6.9
Lydia and the Mist Rider
(2026)
Tickets
6.6
Katak, the Brave Beluga
(2023)
5.9
Le Coq de St-Victor
(2014)
Filmography
6.9
Lydia and the Mist Rider
Lydia et le vaisseau des tempêtes
Adventure, Animation
2026, Canada
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.6
Katak, the Brave Beluga
Katak, the Brave Beluga
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, Canada
Watch trailer
5.6
Félix et le trésor de Morgäa
Félix et le trésor de Morgäa
Adventure, Animation, Family
2021, Canada
Watch trailer
5.4
Mission Kathmandu: The Adventures of Nelly & Simon
Mission Kathmandu: The Adventures of Nelly & Simon
Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2017, Canada
Watch trailer
5.9
Le Coq de St-Victor
Le Coq de St-Victor
Animation, Family
2014, Canada
4.4
The Legend of Sarila
The legend of Sarila/La légende de Sarila
Animation
2013, Canada
Watch trailer
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