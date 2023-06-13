Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Close trailer
Close trailer
Katak, the Brave Beluga - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Trailers Katak, the Brave Beluga. Trailer in russian

Katak, the Brave Beluga. Trailer in russian

🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 13 June 2023
Katak, the Brave Beluga – While his peers have all turned white, Katak is still small and grey. To prove that he has grown up and to grant the last wish of his adored grandma, Katak departs on a perilous journey to the Great North.
6.7 Katak, the Brave Beluga
Katak, the Brave Beluga Adventure, Animation, Comedy, 2023, Canada
Marsupilami - trailer in russian 02:00
Marsupilami  trailer in russian
Svoya v dosku - teaser-trailer 01:03
Svoya v dosku  teaser-trailer
The Shadow's Edge - trailer in russian 01:34
The Shadow's Edge  trailer in russian
Momo - trailer in russian 01:54
Momo  trailer in russian
Chudo-yudo - teaser 00:59
Chudo-yudo  teaser
Carevna-lyagushka 2 - trailer 02:25
Carevna-lyagushka 2  trailer
The Secret Agent - trailer with russian subtitles 01:56
The Secret Agent  trailer with russian subtitles
Hottabych - teaser 00:46
Hottabych  teaser
Tvoe serdce budet razbito - trailer 01:55
Tvoe serdce budet razbito  trailer
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok - trailer 01:15
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok  trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more