Publication date: 13 June 2023
Katak, the Brave Beluga
– While his peers have all turned white, Katak is still small and grey. To prove that he has grown up and to grant the last wish of his adored grandma, Katak departs on a perilous journey to the Great North.
6.7
Katak, the Brave Beluga
Adventure, Animation, Comedy, 2023, Canada
02:00
Marsupilami
trailer in russian
01:03
Svoya v dosku
teaser-trailer
01:34
The Shadow's Edge
trailer in russian
01:54
Momo
trailer in russian
00:59
Chudo-yudo
teaser
02:25
Carevna-lyagushka 2
trailer
01:56
The Secret Agent
trailer with russian subtitles
00:46
Hottabych
teaser
01:55
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
trailer
01:15
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
trailer
