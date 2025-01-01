Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Wendi McLendon-Covey Awards

Awards and nominations of Wendi McLendon-Covey

Wendi McLendon-Covey
Awards and nominations of Wendi McLendon-Covey
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2012
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Winner
Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more