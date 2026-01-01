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Kinoafisha Persons Teona Strugar Mitevska Awards

Awards and nominations of Teona Strugar Mitevska

Teona Strugar Mitevska
Awards and nominations of Teona Strugar Mitevska
Venice Film Festival 2025 Venice Film Festival 2025
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2022 Venice Film Festival 2022
Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2019 Berlin International Film Festival 2019
Guild Film Prize
Winner
Competition
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2001 Berlin International Film Festival 2001
Panorama Award of the New York Film Academy - Special Mention
Winner
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