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Elie Mitri Elie Mitri
Kinoafisha Persons Elie Mitri

Elie Mitri

Elie Mitri

Date of Birth
26 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Arzé 8.1
Arzé (2024)
May in the Summer 5.7
May in the Summer (2013)

Filmography

Arzé 8.1
Arzé Arzé
Comedy, Drama 2024, Lebanon / Saudi Arabia
May in the Summer 5.7
May in the Summer May in the Summer
Drama, Comedy 2013, Jordan / Qatar / USA
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