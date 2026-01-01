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Elie Mitri
Elie Mitri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elie Mitri
Elie Mitri
Elie Mitri
Date of Birth
26 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Arzé
(2024)
5.7
May in the Summer
(2013)
Filmography
8.1
Arzé
Arzé
Comedy, Drama
2024, Lebanon / Saudi Arabia
5.7
May in the Summer
May in the Summer
Drama, Comedy
2013, Jordan / Qatar / USA
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