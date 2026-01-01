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Cherien Dabis
Cherien Dabis Cherien Dabis
Kinoafisha Persons Cherien Dabis

Cherien Dabis

Cherien Dabis

Date of Birth
27 November 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

All That's Left of You 8.4
All That's Left of You (2025)
Ozark 8.0
Ozark (2017)
Only Murders in the Building 7.9
Only Murders in the Building (2021)

Filmography

Eagles of the Republic 6.9
Eagles of the Republic Eagles of the Republic
Drama 2025, Denmark / Finland / France / Sweden
All That's Left of You 8.4
All That's Left of You All That's Left of You
Drama, Romantic 2025, Germany / Cyprus / Palestine
Fallout 7.4
Fallout
Action, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Invitation to a Bonfire
Romantic, Thriller 2023, USA
Mo 7.6
Mo
Drama, Comedy 2022, USA
Only Murders in the Building 7.9
Only Murders in the Building
Comedy, Crime 2021, USA
Little Voice 7
Little Voice
Drama, Romantic, Music 2020, USA
Ramy 6.9
Ramy
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2019, USA
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