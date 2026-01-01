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Cherien Dabis
Cherien Dabis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cherien Dabis
Cherien Dabis
Cherien Dabis
Date of Birth
27 November 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.4
All That's Left of You
(2025)
8.0
Ozark
(2017)
7.9
Only Murders in the Building
(2021)
Filmography
6.9
Eagles of the Republic
Eagles of the Republic
Drama
2025, Denmark / Finland / France / Sweden
8.4
All That's Left of You
All That's Left of You
Drama, Romantic
2025, Germany / Cyprus / Palestine
7.4
Fallout
Action, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Invitation to a Bonfire
Romantic, Thriller
2023, USA
7.6
Mo
Drama, Comedy
2022, USA
7.9
Only Murders in the Building
Comedy, Crime
2021, USA
7
Little Voice
Drama, Romantic, Music
2020, USA
6.9
Ramy
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2019, USA
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