Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maxim Kovalevski
Maxim Kovalevski Maxim Kovalevski
Kinoafisha Persons Maxim Kovalevski

Maxim Kovalevski

Maxim Kovalevski

Date of Birth
19 March 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Ekipazh 314 7.9
Ekipazh 314 (2021)
Simpel 6.7
Simpel (2017)
The Girl and Death 5.6
The Girl and Death (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ekipazh 314 7.9
Ekipazh 314
Comedy 2021, Russia
Simpel 6.7
Simpel Simpel
Comedy, Drama 2017, Germany
Vdova 5.1
Vdova
Drama, Crime 2014, Russia
The Girl and Death 5.6
The Girl and Death Het Meisje en de Dood
Drama 2012, Russia / Netherlands
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more