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About
Filmography
Maxim Kovalevski
Maxim Kovalevski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maxim Kovalevski
Maxim Kovalevski
Maxim Kovalevski
Date of Birth
19 March 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
Ekipazh 314
(2021)
6.7
Simpel
(2017)
5.6
The Girl and Death
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2021
2017
2014
2012
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
7.9
Ekipazh 314
Comedy
2021, Russia
6.7
Simpel
Simpel
Comedy, Drama
2017, Germany
5.1
Vdova
Drama, Crime
2014, Russia
5.6
The Girl and Death
Het Meisje en de Dood
Drama
2012, Russia / Netherlands
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