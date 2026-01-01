Menu
María Castro
María Castro
Persons
Persons
María Castro
María Castro
María Castro
Date of Birth
30 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Voice actor, Action hero
Popular Films
6.2
Combustion
(2013)
4.9
El Juego De Las Llaves
(2022)
4.6
Tom Little and the Magic Mirror
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Comedy
Family
Year
All
2022
2015
2013
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
4.9
El Juego De Las Llaves
El juego de las llaves
Comedy
2022, Spain
4.6
Tom Little and the Magic Mirror
Meñique y el espejo mágico / Tom Little and The Magic Mirror
Animation, Family
2015, Spain / Cuba
6.2
Combustion
Combustión
Action
2013, Spain
Watch trailer
