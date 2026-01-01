Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
María Castro María Castro
Kinoafisha Persons María Castro

María Castro

María Castro

Date of Birth
30 November 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Voice actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Combustion 6.2
Combustion (2013)
El Juego De Las Llaves 4.9
El Juego De Las Llaves (2022)
Tom Little and the Magic Mirror 4.6
Tom Little and the Magic Mirror (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
El Juego De Las Llaves 4.9
El Juego De Las Llaves El juego de las llaves
Comedy 2022, Spain
Tom Little and the Magic Mirror 4.6
Tom Little and the Magic Mirror Meñique y el espejo mágico / Tom Little and The Magic Mirror
Animation, Family 2015, Spain / Cuba
Combustion 6.2
Combustion Combustión
Action 2013, Spain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more