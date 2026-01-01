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Ned Benson
Ned Benson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ned Benson
Ned Benson
Ned Benson
Date of Birth
3 April 1977
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.4
David Fingerhut's Greatest Hits
(2024)
7.3
Black Widow
(2021)
7.1
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him
(2013)
Filmography
7.4
David Fingerhut's Greatest Hits
The Greatest Hits
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Black Widow
Black Widow
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Them
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Hers
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
Blade
Blade
Fantasy, Action
, USA
Show more
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