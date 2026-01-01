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Kinoafisha Persons Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Awards

Awards and nominations of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Awards and nominations of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
BAFTA Awards 2007 BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
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