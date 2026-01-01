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Aina Alfredsson Aina Alfredsson
Kinoafisha Persons Aina Alfredsson

Aina Alfredsson

Aina Alfredsson

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Emigrants 8.0
The Emigrants (1971)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Emigrants 8
The Emigrants Utvandrarna
Drama 1971, Sweden
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