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Filmography
Aina Alfredsson
Aina Alfredsson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aina Alfredsson
Aina Alfredsson
Aina Alfredsson
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
The Emigrants
(1971)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1971
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
8
The Emigrants
Utvandrarna
Drama
1971, Sweden
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