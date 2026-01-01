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Eddie Axberg Eddie Axberg
Kinoafisha Persons Eddie Axberg

Eddie Axberg

Eddie Axberg

Date of Birth
9 July 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Winter Light 8.1
Winter Light (1962)
The Emigrants 8.0
The Emigrants (1971)
The New Land 8.0
The New Land (1972)

Filmography

The Children of Bullerby Village 6.8
The Children of Bullerby Village Alla vi barn i Bullerbyn
Family 1986, Sweden
The New Land 8
The New Land Nybyggarna
Drama, Western 1972, Sweden
The Emigrants 8
The Emigrants Utvandrarna
Drama 1971, Sweden
Winter Light 8.1
Winter Light Nattvardsgästerna
Drama 1962, Sweden
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