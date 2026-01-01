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Filmography
Eddie Axberg
Eddie Axberg
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eddie Axberg
Eddie Axberg
Eddie Axberg
Date of Birth
9 July 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Winter Light
(1962)
8.0
The Emigrants
(1971)
8.0
The New Land
(1972)
Filmography
6.8
The Children of Bullerby Village
Alla vi barn i Bullerbyn
Family
1986, Sweden
8
The New Land
Nybyggarna
Drama, Western
1972, Sweden
8
The Emigrants
Utvandrarna
Drama
1971, Sweden
8.1
Winter Light
Nattvardsgästerna
Drama
1962, Sweden
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