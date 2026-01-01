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Luci Christian Luci Christian
Kinoafisha Persons Luci Christian

Luci Christian

Luci Christian

Date of Birth
18 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Voice actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

D.Gray-man 7.5
D.Gray-man (2006)
Shenmue 7.2
Shenmue (2022)
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond 7.0
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rooster Fighter
Rooster Fighter
Action, Comedy, Anime 2026, Japan/USA
Shenmue 7.2
Shenmue
Action, Adventure, Anime 2022, Japan
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond 7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond Gekijôban Tensei shitara slime datta ken
Animation, Anime 2022, Japan
Kamiarizuki no kodomo 6.2
Kamiarizuki no kodomo Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime 2021, Japan
Watch trailer
Jiang Ziya 6.6
Jiang Ziya Jiang Ziya
Action, Adventure, Animation 2020, China
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars 5.6
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
Animation, Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Appleseed Alpha 6.6
Appleseed Alpha Appleseed Alpha
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2014, Japan / USA
The Girl 6.5
The Girl The Girl
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2012, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
Starship Troopers: Invasion 5.9
Starship Troopers: Invasion Starship Troopers: Invasion
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi, Anime 2012, Japan / USA
Appleseed XIII: Tartaros 5.3
Appleseed XIII: Tartaros Appleseed XIII: Tartaros
Action, Adventure, Animation 2011, Japan
Colorful 6.7
Colorful Karafuru
Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Detective, Anime 2010, Japan
Eden of the East: Paradise Lost 6.9
Eden of the East: Paradise Lost Eden of the East: Paradise Lost
Anime, Detective 2010, Japan
D.Gray-man 7.5
D.Gray-man
Action, Anime, Fantasy 2006, Japan
Black Blood Brothers 7
Black Blood Brothers Black Blood Brothers
Sci-Fi, Horror, Animation, Anime 2006, Japan
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