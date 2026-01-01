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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luci Christian
Luci Christian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luci Christian
Luci Christian
Luci Christian
Date of Birth
18 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Voice actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.5
D.Gray-man
(2006)
7.2
Shenmue
(2022)
7.0
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2022
2021
2020
2017
2014
2012
2011
2010
2006
All
14
Films
11
TV Shows
3
Actress
13
Writer
1
Rooster Fighter
Action, Comedy, Anime
2026, Japan/USA
7.2
Shenmue
Action, Adventure, Anime
2022, Japan
7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond
Gekijôban Tensei shitara slime datta ken
Animation, Anime
2022, Japan
6.2
Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Kamiarizuki no kodomo
Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Anime
2021, Japan
Watch trailer
6.6
Jiang Ziya
Jiang Ziya
Action, Adventure, Animation
2020, China
5.6
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
Animation, Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
6.6
Appleseed Alpha
Appleseed Alpha
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2014, Japan / USA
6.5
The Girl
The Girl
Thriller, Crime, Drama
2012, USA / Mexico
Watch trailer
5.9
Starship Troopers: Invasion
Starship Troopers: Invasion
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi, Anime
2012, Japan / USA
5.3
Appleseed XIII: Tartaros
Appleseed XIII: Tartaros
Action, Adventure, Animation
2011, Japan
6.7
Colorful
Karafuru
Animation, Fantasy, Drama, Detective, Anime
2010, Japan
6.9
Eden of the East: Paradise Lost
Eden of the East: Paradise Lost
Anime, Detective
2010, Japan
7.5
D.Gray-man
Action, Anime, Fantasy
2006, Japan
7
Black Blood Brothers
Black Blood Brothers
Sci-Fi, Horror, Animation, Anime
2006, Japan
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