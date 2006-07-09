The Japanese animated series "Welcome to the N.H.K." tells the story of Tatsuhiro Sato, a young Japanese hikikomori who, with the help of a mysterious girl named Misaki, wants to overcome his problem. One day, Misaki herself appeared at Sato's doorstep. She already knew a lot about his problems, as well as about the NHK organization, which, according to Tatsuhiro's belief, is involved in a global conspiracy to turn people into hikikomori. Sato tries to convince Misaki that this story is not a figment of his imagination.

