Welcome to the N.H.K. poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Welcome to the N.H.K.

Welcome to the N.H.K. (2006 - 2006)

NHK ni Youkoso! 18+
Production year 2006
Country Japan
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel AT-X
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The Japanese animated series "Welcome to the N.H.K." tells the story of Tatsuhiro Sato, a young Japanese hikikomori who, with the help of a mysterious girl named Misaki, wants to overcome his problem. One day, Misaki herself appeared at Sato's doorstep. She already knew a lot about his problems, as well as about the NHK organization, which, according to Tatsuhiro's belief, is involved in a global conspiracy to turn people into hikikomori. Sato tries to convince Misaki that this story is not a figment of his imagination.
Cast
Nobuhiko Okamoto
Nobuhiko Okamoto
Junko Iwao
Greg Ayres
Yasushi Miyabayashi
Yutaka Koizumi
Yui Makino
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Welcome to the N.H.K. - Season 1 Season 1
2006, 24 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
