Maria Annette Tanderø Berglyd

Date of Birth
30 November 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Totally True Love
(2011)
5.8
Ragnarok
(2013)
5.8
Ragnarok
Gåten Ragnarok
Action, Adventure
2013, Norway
6.8
Totally True Love
Jorgen + Anne = sant
Detective, Family
2011, Norway
