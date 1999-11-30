Maria Annette Tanderø Berglyd

Menu
Date of Birth
30 November 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ragnarok 5.8
Ragnarok Gåten Ragnarok
Action, Adventure 2013, Norway
Totally True Love 6.8
Totally True Love Jorgen + Anne = sant
Detective, Family 2011, Norway
