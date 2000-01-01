Mark Senter

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Blackout 5.6
Blackout Blackout
Horror 2023, USA
Trim Season 5.8
Trim Season Trim Season
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Old Man 4.6
Old Man Old Man
Thriller 2022, USA
The Free Fall 5.6
The Free Fall The Free Fall
Horror 2021, USA
The Devil's Carnival 6.4
The Devil's Carnival The Devil's Carnival
Musical, Horror 2012, USA
Brawler 4.1
Brawler Brawler
Drama 2011, USA
Red, White & Blue 6.4
Red, White & Blue Red White & Blue
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2010, USA
