Mark Senter
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress
6.4
The Devil's Carnival
(2012)
6.4
Red, White & Blue
(2010)
5.8
Trim Season
(2023)
5.6
Blackout
Blackout
Horror
2023, USA
5.8
Trim Season
Trim Season
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
4.6
Old Man
Old Man
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
The Free Fall
The Free Fall
Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Devil's Carnival
The Devil's Carnival
Musical, Horror
2012, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
Brawler
Brawler
Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Red, White & Blue
Red White & Blue
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2010, USA
