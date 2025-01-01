Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Olly Alexander Awards

Awards and nominations of Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Leading Actor
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2014 Sundance Film Festival 2014
World Cinema - Dramatic
Winner
