Kinoafisha Persons Joey Lauren Adams Awards

Joey Lauren Adams
Awards and nominations of Joey Lauren Adams
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2006 Sundance Film Festival 2006
Dramatic
Nominee
