Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Joey Lauren Adams
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joey Lauren Adams
Joey Lauren Adams
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joey Lauren Adams
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2006
Dramatic
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree