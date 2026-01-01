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Mads Matthiesen
Mads Matthiesen Mads Matthiesen
Kinoafisha Persons Mads Matthiesen

Mads Matthiesen

Mads Matthiesen

Date of Birth
9 October 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Teddy Bear 7.1
Teddy Bear (2012)
Equinox 6.0
Equinox (2020)
The Model 5.8
The Model (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Equinox 6
Equinox
Drama, Thriller 2020, Denmark
The Model 5.8
The Model The Model
Romantic 2016, Denmark
Watch trailer
Teddy Bear 7.1
Teddy Bear Teddy Bear
Drama 2012, Denmark
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