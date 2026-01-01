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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
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Mads Matthiesen
Mads Matthiesen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mads Matthiesen
Mads Matthiesen
Mads Matthiesen
Date of Birth
9 October 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.1
Teddy Bear
(2012)
6.0
Equinox
(2020)
5.8
The Model
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2016
2012
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Writer
2
Director
3
6
Equinox
Drama, Thriller
2020, Denmark
5.8
The Model
The Model
Romantic
2016, Denmark
Watch trailer
7.1
Teddy Bear
Teddy Bear
Drama
2012, Denmark
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