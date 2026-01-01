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Filmography
Natacha Lindinger
Natacha Lindinger
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natacha Lindinger
Natacha Lindinger
Natacha Lindinger
Date of Birth
20 February 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
(2009)
7.1
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
(2018)
6.8
Cain
(2012)
Filmography
6
OSS 117: From Africa with Love
OSS 117: Alerte rouge en Afrique noire
Action, Comedy
2021, France
Watch trailer
7.1
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
Drama, Biography, History
2018, Belgium / France
4.9
Divin enfant
Divin enfant
Comedy
2013, France / Luxembourg / Belgium
6.8
Cain
Action, Adventure, Crime
2012, France
5.3
La clinique de l'amour!
La clinique de l'amour!
Comedy
2012, France / Luxembourg / Belgium
Watch trailer
7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective
2009, France/Switzerland
6.3
Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky
Chanel Coco & Igor Stravinsky
Romantic, Drama, Musical
2009, France / Japan / Switzerland
5.8
Two Worlds
The Two Worlds
Fantasy, Comedy
2007, France
Watch trailer
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