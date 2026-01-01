Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Natacha Lindinger
Natacha Lindinger Natacha Lindinger
Kinoafisha Persons Natacha Lindinger

Natacha Lindinger

Natacha Lindinger

Date of Birth
20 February 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Action heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie (2009)
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval 7.1
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval (2018)
Cain 6.8
Cain (2012)

Filmography

OSS 117: From Africa with Love 6
OSS 117: From Africa with Love OSS 117: Alerte rouge en Afrique noire
Action, Comedy 2021, France
Watch trailer
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval 7.1
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
Drama, Biography, History 2018, Belgium / France
Divin enfant 4.9
Divin enfant Divin enfant
Comedy 2013, France / Luxembourg / Belgium
Cain 6.8
Cain
Action, Adventure, Crime 2012, France
La clinique de l'amour! 5.3
La clinique de l'amour! La clinique de l'amour!
Comedy 2012, France / Luxembourg / Belgium
Watch trailer
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie 7.5
Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie
Drama, Comedy, Detective 2009, France/Switzerland
Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky 6.3
Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky Chanel Coco & Igor Stravinsky
Romantic, Drama, Musical 2009, France / Japan / Switzerland
Two Worlds 5.8
Two Worlds The Two Worlds
Fantasy, Comedy 2007, France
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more