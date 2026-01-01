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About
Filmography
Lauren Bowles
Lauren Bowles
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lauren Bowles
Lauren Bowles
Lauren Bowles
Date of Birth
24 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.7
Night Shift
(2023)
6.7
The Heartbreak Kid
(2007)
6.2
Spartan
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2013
2007
2004
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.7
Night Shift
Night Shift
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
4.5
The Starving Games
The Starving Games
Comedy
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The Heartbreak Kid
The Heartbreak Kid
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2007, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Spartan
Spartan
Thriller
2004, Germany / USA
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