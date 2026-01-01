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Lauren Bowles Lauren Bowles
Kinoafisha Persons Lauren Bowles

Lauren Bowles

Lauren Bowles

Date of Birth
24 March 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Night Shift 6.7
Night Shift (2023)
The Heartbreak Kid 6.7
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
Spartan 6.2
Spartan (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Night Shift 6.7
Night Shift Night Shift
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
The Starving Games 4.5
The Starving Games The Starving Games
Comedy 2013, USA
Watch trailer
The Heartbreak Kid 6.7
The Heartbreak Kid The Heartbreak Kid
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Spartan 6.2
Spartan Spartan
Thriller 2004, Germany / USA
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