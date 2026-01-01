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Filmography
Manolo Blahnik
Manolo Blahnik
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manolo Blahnik
Manolo Blahnik
Manolo Blahnik
Occupation
Popular Films
7.5
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
(2011)
6.6
God Save My Shoes
(2011)
6.3
Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Documentary
Year
All
2020
2011
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.3
Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams
Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams
Documentary
2020, Italy
6.6
God Save My Shoes
God Save My Shoes
Documentary
2011, USA / France
Watch trailer
7.5
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel
Documentary, Biography
2011, USA
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