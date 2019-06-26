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Filmography
Loredana Simioli
Loredana Simioli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loredana Simioli
Loredana Simioli
Loredana Simioli
Date of Birth
27 February 1978
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
26 June 2019
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.5
Reality
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.5
Reality
Reality
Comedy, Drama
2012, Italy / France
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