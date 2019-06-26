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Loredana Simioli Loredana Simioli
Kinoafisha Persons Loredana Simioli

Loredana Simioli

Loredana Simioli

Date of Birth
27 February 1978
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
26 June 2019
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Reality 6.5
Reality (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Reality 6.5
Reality Reality
Comedy, Drama 2012, Italy / France
Watch trailer
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