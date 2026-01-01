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Nando Paone
Nando Paone Nando Paone
Kinoafisha Persons Nando Paone

Nando Paone

Nando Paone

Date of Birth
27 November 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

High Stakes: A Night in the Ward 6.7
High Stakes: A Night in the Ward (2024)
Welcome to the South 6.6
Welcome to the South (2010)
Reality 6.5
Reality (2012)

Filmography

High Stakes: A Night in the Ward 6.7
High Stakes: A Night in the Ward La scommessa - Una notte in corsia
Comedy 2024, Italy
Watch trailer
The Predators 5.4
The Predators I predatori / The Predators
Comedy 2020, Italy
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The Finch Thief 5.9
The Finch Thief Il Ladro di Cardellini
Comedy 2019, Italy
Un paese quasi perfetto 6.3
Un paese quasi perfetto Un paese quasi perfetto
Comedy 2016, Italy
Watch trailer
Reality 6.5
Reality Reality
Comedy, Drama 2012, Italy / France
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Welcome to the South 6.6
Welcome to the South Benvenuti al sud
Comedy 2010, Italy / Germany
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