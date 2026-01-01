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Nando Paone
Nando Paone
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nando Paone
Nando Paone
Nando Paone
Date of Birth
27 November 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
High Stakes: A Night in the Ward
(2024)
6.6
Welcome to the South
(2010)
6.5
Reality
(2012)
Filmography
6.7
High Stakes: A Night in the Ward
La scommessa - Una notte in corsia
Comedy
2024, Italy
Watch trailer
5.4
The Predators
I predatori / The Predators
Comedy
2020, Italy
Watch trailer
5.9
The Finch Thief
Il Ladro di Cardellini
Comedy
2019, Italy
6.3
Un paese quasi perfetto
Un paese quasi perfetto
Comedy
2016, Italy
Watch trailer
6.5
Reality
Reality
Comedy, Drama
2012, Italy / France
Watch trailer
6.6
Welcome to the South
Benvenuti al sud
Comedy
2010, Italy / Germany
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