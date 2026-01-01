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Filmography
Nunzia Schiano
Nunzia Schiano
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nunzia Schiano
Nunzia Schiano
Nunzia Schiano
Date of Birth
16 May 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.5
Gomorra: La serie
(2014)
8.4
My Brilliant Friend
(2018)
7.0
Dogman
(2018)
Filmography
6
La Dolce Villa
La Dolce Villa
Comedy, Romantic
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
I Don't Understand You
I Don't Understand You
Comedy, Horror
2024, USA
5.7
Welcome at Esposito's
Benvenuti in casa Esposito
Comedy
2021, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.4
My Brilliant Friend
Drama
2018, Italy
7
Dogman
Dogman
Drama
2018, Italy / France
Watch trailer
5.5
Se son rose
Se son rose
Comedy
2018, Italy
8.5
Gomorra: La serie
Drama, Action, Crime
2014, Italy
6.5
Reality
Reality
Comedy, Drama
2012, Italy / France
Watch trailer
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