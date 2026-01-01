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Nunzia Schiano
Nunzia Schiano Nunzia Schiano
Kinoafisha Persons Nunzia Schiano

Nunzia Schiano

Nunzia Schiano

Date of Birth
16 May 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Gomorra: La serie 8.5
Gomorra: La serie (2014)
My Brilliant Friend 8.4
My Brilliant Friend (2018)
Dogman 7.0
Dogman (2018)

Filmography

La Dolce Villa 6
La Dolce Villa La Dolce Villa
Comedy, Romantic 2025, USA
Watch trailer
I Don't Understand You 6.1
I Don't Understand You I Don't Understand You
Comedy, Horror 2024, USA
Welcome at Esposito's 5.7
Welcome at Esposito's Benvenuti in casa Esposito
Comedy 2021, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
My Brilliant Friend 8.4
My Brilliant Friend
Drama 2018, Italy
Dogman 7
Dogman Dogman
Drama 2018, Italy / France
Watch trailer
Se son rose 5.5
Se son rose Se son rose
Comedy 2018, Italy
Gomorra: La serie 8.5
Gomorra: La serie
Drama, Action, Crime 2014, Italy
Reality 6.5
Reality Reality
Comedy, Drama 2012, Italy / France
Watch trailer
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