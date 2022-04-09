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Filmography
Michael Degen
Michael Degen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Degen
Michael Degen
Michael Degen
Date of Birth
31 January 1928
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
9 April 2022
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
Winterjagd
(2017)
7.1
Hannah Arendt
(2012)
6.5
Lost in Siberia
(2012)
Filmography
7.2
Winterjagd
Winterjagd
Thriller
2017, Germany
6.5
Lost in Siberia
Ausgerechnet Sibirien
Comedy
2012, Germany / Russia
7.1
Hannah Arendt
Hannah Arendt
Biography, Drama
2012, France / Germany / Luxembourg
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