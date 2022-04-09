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Michael Degen Michael Degen
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Degen

Michael Degen

Michael Degen

Date of Birth
31 January 1928
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
9 April 2022
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Winterjagd 7.2
Winterjagd (2017)
Hannah Arendt 7.1
Hannah Arendt (2012)
Lost in Siberia 6.5
Lost in Siberia (2012)

Filmography

Winterjagd 7.2
Winterjagd Winterjagd
Thriller 2017, Germany
Lost in Siberia 6.5
Lost in Siberia Ausgerechnet Sibirien
Comedy 2012, Germany / Russia
Hannah Arendt 7.1
Hannah Arendt Hannah Arendt
Biography, Drama 2012, France / Germany / Luxembourg
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