Andrey Sharkov

Date of Birth
15 January 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Tajny sledstviya 7.2
Tajny sledstviya (2000)
To the Stars! 6.0
To the Stars! (2023)
Plate ot kutyur 5.7
Plate ot kutyur (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 9 Films 3 TV Shows 6 Actor 9
Molot vedm
Molot vedm
Fantasy 2024, Russia
Strah nad Nevoj
Strah nad Nevoj
Crime, Detective 2024, Russia
Serdce Klavy
Serdce Klavy
Reality-TV 2023, Russia
To the Stars! 6
To the Stars! Do zvezdy!
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2023, Russia
Bar «Na grud»
Bar «Na grud»
Comedy 2018, Russia
Nasledie
Nasledie
Drama, Adventure 2014, Russia
Plate ot kutyur 5.7
Plate ot kutyur Plate ot kutyur
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Russia
Night Visitors
Night Visitors Night Visitors
Romantic 2007, Russia
Tajny sledstviya 7.2
Tajny sledstviya
Detective, Crime 2000, Russia
