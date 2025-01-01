Menu
Andrey Sharkov
Andrey Sharkov
Andrey Sharkov
Andrey Sharkov
Andrey Sharkov
Date of Birth
15 January 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.2
Tajny sledstviya
(2000)
6.0
To the Stars!
(2023)
5.7
Plate ot kutyur
(2008)
Filmography
9
Films
3
TV Shows
6
Actor
9
Molot vedm
Fantasy
2024, Russia
Strah nad Nevoj
Crime, Detective
2024, Russia
Serdce Klavy
Reality-TV
2023, Russia
6
To the Stars!
Do zvezdy!
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2023, Russia
Bar «Na grud»
Comedy
2018, Russia
Nasledie
Drama, Adventure
2014, Russia
5.7
Plate ot kutyur
Plate ot kutyur
Romantic, Comedy
2008, Russia
Night Visitors
Night Visitors
Romantic
2007, Russia
7.2
Tajny sledstviya
Detective, Crime
2000, Russia
