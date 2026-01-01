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Mahaakshay Chakraborty Mahaakshay Chakraborty
Kinoafisha Persons Mahaakshay Chakraborty

Mahaakshay Chakraborty

Mahaakshay Chakraborty

Date of Birth
30 July 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Haunted - 3D 6.7
Haunted - 3D (2011)
0.0
Korova

Filmography

Haunted - 3D 6.7
Haunted - 3D Haunted
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2011, India
Watch trailer
Korova
, Russia / India
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