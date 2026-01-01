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Mahaakshay Chakraborty
Mahaakshay Chakraborty
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mahaakshay Chakraborty
Mahaakshay Chakraborty
Mahaakshay Chakraborty
Date of Birth
30 July 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.7
Haunted - 3D
(2011)
0.0
Korova
Filmography
6.7
Haunted - 3D
Haunted
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2011, India
Watch trailer
Korova
, Russia / India
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