Massimo Cavalletti
Massimo Cavalletti
8.0
Salzburg-100: La Bohème
(2012)
7.9
Puccini: La bohème
(2014)
7.3
Manon Lescaut
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Opera
Theatrical
Year
All
2016
2014
2012
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.3
Manon Lescaut
Manon Lescaut
Opera
2016, USA
7.9
Puccini: La bohème
Puccini: La bohème
Opera
2014, USA
8
Salzburg-100: La Bohème
Salzburg-100: La Bohème
Theatrical
2012, Austria
Watch trailer
