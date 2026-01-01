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Maya Kenig Maya Kenig
Kinoafisha Persons Maya Kenig

Maya Kenig

Maya Kenig

Date of Birth
25 May 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Real Estate 7.6
Real Estate (2023)
Peaches and Cream 7.1
Peaches and Cream (2019)
6.9
The Milky Way (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Real Estate 7.6
Real Estate Real Estate
Drama 2023, Israel
6.9
The Milky Way Milk
Drama 2023, France / Israel
Peaches and Cream 7.1
Peaches and Cream Peaches and Cream / Katzefet ve Duvdevanim
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2019, Israel
Off-White Lies 6.7
Off-White Lies Orhim le-rega
Drama 2011, Israel / France
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