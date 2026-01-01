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Maya Kenig
Maya Kenig
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maya Kenig
Maya Kenig
Maya Kenig
Date of Birth
25 May 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.6
Real Estate
(2023)
7.1
Peaches and Cream
(2019)
6.9
The Milky Way
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2023
2019
2011
All
4
Films
4
Actor
2
Writer
2
Director
2
7.6
Real Estate
Real Estate
Drama
2023, Israel
6.9
The Milky Way
Milk
Drama
2023, France / Israel
7.1
Peaches and Cream
Peaches and Cream / Katzefet ve Duvdevanim
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2019, Israel
6.7
Off-White Lies
Orhim le-rega
Drama
2011, Israel / France
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