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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Kathleen Mackey
Kathleen Mackey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathleen Mackey
Kathleen Mackey
Kathleen Mackey
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.1
Gothika
(2003)
5.6
The Woods
(2006)
3.1
Apartment 1303 3D
(2012)
Filmography
3.1
Apartment 1303 3D
Apartment 1303
Horror
2012, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
5.6
The Woods
The Woods
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2006, USA / Germany
6.1
Gothika
Gothika
Thriller, Horror
2003, USA
Watch trailer
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