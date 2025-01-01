Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Lubna Azabal
Lubna Azabal
Awards and nominations of Lubna Azabal
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2023
Best Actress
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2004
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
