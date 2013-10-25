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Nigel Davenport Nigel Davenport
Kinoafisha Persons Nigel Davenport

Nigel Davenport

Nigel Davenport

Date of Birth
23 May 1928
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
25 October 2013
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

A Man for All Seasons 7.7
A Man for All Seasons (1966)
Masada 7.7
Masada (1981)
Chariots of Fire 7.1
Chariots of Fire (1981)

Filmography

Without a Clue 7.1
Without a Clue Without a Clue
Crime, Comedy 1988, Great Britain
Caravaggio 6.8
Caravaggio Caravaggio
Biography, Drama 1986, Great Britain
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes 6.4
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Adventure, Drama 1984, Great Britain / USA
Masada 7.7
Masada
Drama, Action, History, 1981, USA
Nighthawks 7.1
Nighthawks Nighthawks
Action, Crime, Thriller 1981, USA
Chariots of Fire 7.1
Chariots of Fire Chariots of Fire
Biography, Drama, Sport 1981, Great Britain
Zulu Dawn 6.7
Zulu Dawn Zulu Dawn
Action, Adventure, Drama 1979, Netherlands / USA / South Africa
Villain 6.5
Villain Villain
Crime, Drama 1971, Great Britain
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