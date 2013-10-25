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About
Filmography
Nigel Davenport
Nigel Davenport
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nigel Davenport
Nigel Davenport
Nigel Davenport
Date of Birth
23 May 1928
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
25 October 2013
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
A Man for All Seasons
(1966)
7.7
Masada
(1981)
7.1
Chariots of Fire
(1981)
Filmography
7.1
Without a Clue
Without a Clue
Crime, Comedy
1988, Great Britain
6.8
Caravaggio
Caravaggio
Biography, Drama
1986, Great Britain
6.4
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes
Adventure, Drama
1984, Great Britain / USA
7.7
Masada
Drama, Action, History,
1981, USA
7.1
Nighthawks
Nighthawks
Action, Crime, Thriller
1981, USA
7.1
Chariots of Fire
Chariots of Fire
Biography, Drama, Sport
1981, Great Britain
6.7
Zulu Dawn
Zulu Dawn
Action, Adventure, Drama
1979, Netherlands / USA / South Africa
6.5
Villain
Villain
Crime, Drama
1971, Great Britain
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