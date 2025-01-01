Menu
Awards and nominations of Robert Lorenz

Robert Lorenz
Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007 Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2004 Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023 Venice Film Festival 2023
Audience Award - Armani Beauty (Orizzonti Extra)
Nominee
