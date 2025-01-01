Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Robert Lorenz
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Lorenz
Robert Lorenz
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Lorenz
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2023
Audience Award - Armani Beauty (Orizzonti Extra)
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree