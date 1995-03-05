Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Alba Gaïa Kraghede Bellugi

Date of Birth
5 March 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

The Intouchables 8.7
The Intouchables (2011)
Into the Night 7.6
Into the Night (2020)
La stoffa dei sogni 6.7
La stoffa dei sogni (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 3 TV Shows 1 Actress 4
Maldoror 6.5
Maldoror Maldoror
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
Into the Night 7.6
Into the Night
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2020, USA
La stoffa dei sogni 6.7
La stoffa dei sogni La stoffa dei sogni
Comedy 2016, Italy
Watch trailer
The Intouchables 8.7
The Intouchables Intouchables
Comedy, Drama, Biography 2011, France
Watch trailer
