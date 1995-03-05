Menu
Alba Gaïa Kraghede Bellugi
Alba Gaïa Kraghede Bellugi
Date of Birth
5 March 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
8.7
The Intouchables
(2011)
7.6
Into the Night
(2020)
6.7
La stoffa dei sogni
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2020
2016
2011
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
6.5
Maldoror
Maldoror
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2024, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
7.6
Into the Night
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2020, USA
6.7
La stoffa dei sogni
La stoffa dei sogni
Comedy
2016, Italy
Watch trailer
8.7
The Intouchables
Intouchables
Comedy, Drama, Biography
2011, France
Watch trailer
