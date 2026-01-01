Menu
Malvina Penne
Malvina Penne
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Chloe in the Afternoon
(1972)
Filmography
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.7
Chloe in the Afternoon
L'amour l'après-midi
Drama
1972, France
