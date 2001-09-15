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Emma Fuhrmann
Emma Fuhrmann
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emma Fuhrmann
Emma Fuhrmann
Emma Fuhrmann
Date of Birth
15 September 2001
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
The Magic of Belle Isle
(2012)
6.1
Lost in the Sun
(2016)
Filmography
6.1
Lost in the Sun
Lost in the Sun
Action, Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
7.7
The Magic of Belle Isle
Magic of Belle Isle
Drama, Comedy
2012, USA
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