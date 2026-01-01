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Nicolás López Nicolás López
Kinoafisha Persons Nicolás López

Nicolás López

Nicolás López

Date of Birth
16 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Re loca 6.6
Re loca (2018)
The Green Inferno 6.4
The Green Inferno (2013)
Cambio tutto 6.1
Cambio tutto (2020)

Filmography

Cambio tutto 6.1
Cambio tutto Cambio tutto
Comedy 2020, Italy
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Tickets
Sin rodeos 5.8
Sin rodeos Sin rodeos
Comedy 2018, Spain
Re loca 6.6
Re loca Re loca
Comedy 2018, Argentina
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Knock Knock 5.4
Knock Knock Knock Knock
Horror, Thriller 2015, Chile / USA
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The Green Inferno 6.4
The Green Inferno The Green Inferno
Horror, Thriller 2013, USA / Chile
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Aftershock 4.3
Aftershock Aftershock
Horror, Thriller 2012, USA / Chile
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Que pena tu vida 5.8
Que pena tu vida Que pena tu vida
Comedy 2010, Chile
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