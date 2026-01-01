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About
Nicolás López
Nicolás López
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolás López
Nicolás López
Nicolás López
Date of Birth
16 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
6.6
Re loca
(2018)
6.4
The Green Inferno
(2013)
6.1
Cambio tutto
(2020)
Tickets
Filmography
6.1
Cambio tutto
Cambio tutto
Comedy
2020, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.8
Sin rodeos
Sin rodeos
Comedy
2018, Spain
6.6
Re loca
Re loca
Comedy
2018, Argentina
Watch trailer
5.4
Knock Knock
Knock Knock
Horror, Thriller
2015, Chile / USA
Watch trailer
6.4
The Green Inferno
The Green Inferno
Horror, Thriller
2013, USA / Chile
Watch trailer
4.3
Aftershock
Aftershock
Horror, Thriller
2012, USA / Chile
Watch trailer
5.8
Que pena tu vida
Que pena tu vida
Comedy
2010, Chile
Watch trailer
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