Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Close trailer
Close trailer
Kinoafisha
Trailers
Aftershock. Trailer
Aftershock. Trailer
0
0
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Publication date: 24 December 2012
Aftershock
– In Chile, a group of travelers who are in an underground nightclub when a massive earthquake hits quickly learn that reaching the surface is just the beginning of their nightmare.
Expand
Share trailer
All movie trailers
fragment 1
4.3
Aftershock
Horror, Thriller, 2012, USA / Chile
02:33
The Toxic Avenger
trailer in russian
00:54
Gruzovichki
teaser 2
01:15
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg
trailer
01:44
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
trailer с русским субтитрами
00:40
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
teaser
02:39
Moment istiny
первый trailer
02:01
Pervyy na Olimpe
trailer
02:09
Kulachnyy
teaser-trailer
02:04
Imaginary
trailer
02:36
Aviator
trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree