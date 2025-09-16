In 1996, during one of the biggest tropical storms ever to hit Rio de Janeiro, Ana and her firefighter team must evacuate a nursing home at risk of collapsing — but they soon discover the place’s mysterious residents have other plans with the arrival of the rain.
CountryBrazil
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere16 September 2025
World premiere16 September 2025
ProductionGrupo Morbido, Lupa Filmes
Also known as
Abraço de Mãe, A Mother's Embrace, Abrazo de madre, Objęcia matki, Объятия матери