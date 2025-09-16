Menu
A Mother's Embrace

Abraço de Mãe 18+
Synopsis

In 1996, during one of the biggest tropical storms ever to hit Rio de Janeiro, Ana and her firefighter team must evacuate a nursing home at risk of collapsing — but they soon discover the place’s mysterious residents have other plans with the arrival of the rain.
Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 16 September 2025
World premiere 16 September 2025
Production Grupo Morbido, Lupa Filmes
Also known as
Abraço de Mãe, A Mother's Embrace, Abrazo de madre, Objęcia matki, Объятия матери
Director
Cristian Ponce
Cast
Mardzhori Estiano
Javier Drolas
Pablo Guisa Koestinger
Pablo Guisa Koestinger
Thelmo Fernandes
Rafael Canedo
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
