Aleksandr Rumnyov

Aleksandr Rumnyov

Actor type
Voice actress, Dramatic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tsarevna-lyagushka 7.7
Tsarevna-lyagushka Tsarevna-lyagushka
Short, Animation 1954, USSR
Cinderella 7.8
Cinderella Zolushka
Fairy Tale, Family 1947, USSR
In the Name of the Motherland 6.9
In the Name of the Motherland Vo imya Rodiny
Drama 1943, USSR
