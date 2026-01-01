Menu
Filmography
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Rumnyov
Actor type
Voice actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Cinderella
(1947)
7.7
Tsarevna-lyagushka
(1954)
6.9
In the Name of the Motherland
(1943)
Filmography
7.7
Tsarevna-lyagushka
Tsarevna-lyagushka
Short, Animation
1954, USSR
7.8
Cinderella
Zolushka
Fairy Tale, Family
1947, USSR
Watch trailer
6.9
In the Name of the Motherland
Vo imya Rodiny
Drama
1943, USSR
