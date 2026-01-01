Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maksim Pokrovsky
Maksim Pokrovsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksim Pokrovsky
Maksim Pokrovsky
Maksim Pokrovsky
Date of Birth
17 June 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
5.2
Na Baykal
(2012)
4.9
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Year
All
2012
2007
All
2
Films
2
Actor
1
Composer
1
5.2
Na Baykal
Na Baykal
Comedy, Romantic
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
4.9
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats
Comedy, Romantic
2007, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree