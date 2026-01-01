Maksim Pokrovsky

Menu
Date of Birth
17 June 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Na Baykal 5.2
Na Baykal (2012)
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats 4.9
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Na Baykal 5.2
Na Baykal Na Baykal
Comedy, Romantic 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats 4.9
Tupoy zhirnyy zayats Tupoy zhirnyy zayats
Comedy, Romantic 2007, Russia
