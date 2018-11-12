Upon returning to their homeland, the participants of the Afghan War have each found their own way to rebuild their lives: some have managed to leave behind the terrifying memories of the war zone and start a peaceful and calm life, while others have been less fortunate and are trying to escape their traumatizing past. The TV series "Nena's Storm" tells the story of former soldiers who are attempting to overcome the so-called "Afghan syndrome": they form brotherhoods to support each other, but eventually become entangled in the criminal underworld.

