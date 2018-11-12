Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Blackout poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Blackout

Blackout (2018 - 2018)

Ненастье 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 42 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 7 hours 42 minutes

TV series description

Upon returning to their homeland, the participants of the Afghan War have each found their own way to rebuild their lives: some have managed to leave behind the terrifying memories of the war zone and start a peaceful and calm life, while others have been less fortunate and are trying to escape their traumatizing past. The TV series "Nena's Storm" tells the story of former soldiers who are attempting to overcome the so-called "Afghan syndrome": they form brotherhoods to support each other, but eventually become entangled in the criminal underworld.
Cast
Cast
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Aleksandr Golubev
Aleksandr Golubev
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Pavel Vorozhtsov
Anton Filipenko
Anton Filipenko
Aleksandr Gorbatov
Aleksandr Gorbatov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Blackout - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 11 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more