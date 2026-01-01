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Carolyn Mitchell
Carolyn Mitchell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carolyn Mitchell
Carolyn Mitchell
Carolyn Mitchell
Date of Birth
25 January 1937
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
31 January 1966
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.6
The Cry Baby Killer
(1958)
Filmography
5.6
The Cry Baby Killer
The Cry Baby Killer
Thriller, Crime, Drama
1958, USA
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