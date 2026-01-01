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Carolyn Mitchell Carolyn Mitchell
Kinoafisha Persons Carolyn Mitchell

Carolyn Mitchell

Carolyn Mitchell

Date of Birth
25 January 1937
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
31 January 1966
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Cry Baby Killer 5.6
The Cry Baby Killer (1958)

Filmography

The Cry Baby Killer 5.6
The Cry Baby Killer The Cry Baby Killer
Thriller, Crime, Drama 1958, USA
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