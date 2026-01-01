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Kinoafisha Persons Harvey Fierstein Awards

Awards and nominations of Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein
Awards and nominations of Harvey Fierstein
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
 Best Musical Moment
Nominee
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