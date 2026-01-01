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Kinoafisha
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Harvey Fierstein
Awards
Awards and nominations of Harvey Fierstein
Harvey Fierstein
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Harvey Fierstein
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
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