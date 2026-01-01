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Leven Rambin
Leven Rambin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leven Rambin
Leven Rambin
Leven Rambin
Date of Birth
17 May 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles
(2008)
7.1
Chasing Mavericks
(2012)
7.1
Gone
(2017)
Filmography
6.4
The Forever Purge
The Forever Purge
Horror, Thriller, Action
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7
Mank
Mank
Drama, Biography
2020, USA
7.1
Gone
Drama, Crime
2017, Germany/France/USA
6
I Am Michael
I Am Michael
Drama
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Two Night Stand
Two Night Stand
Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7
The Tomorrow People
Action, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
6.6
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Sea of Monsters
Adventure, Family, Action, Fantasy, Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Chasing Mavericks
Chasing Mavericks
Sport, Drama
2012, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
Photos
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