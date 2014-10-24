Menu
Marcia Strassman
Kinoafisha
Marcia Strassman
Date of Birth
28 April 1948
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
24 October 2014
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Horror actor
Popular Films
6.7
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
(1989)
5.8
Reeker
(2005)
5.6
Another Stakeout
(1993)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2005
1993
1992
1989
1985
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
5.8
Reeker
Reeker
Horror
2005, USA
5.6
Another Stakeout
Another Stakeout
Thriller, Crime, Action, Comedy
1993, USA
4.9
Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
Adventure, Comedy, Family
1992, USA
6.7
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family
1989, USA
5.6
The Aviator
The Aviator
Adventure, Drama
1985, USA
