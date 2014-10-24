Marcia Strassman

Menu
Date of Birth
28 April 1948
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
24 October 2014
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Horror actor

Popular Films

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids 6.7
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
Reeker 5.8
Reeker (2005)
Another Stakeout 5.6
Another Stakeout (1993)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Reeker 5.8
Reeker Reeker
Horror 2005, USA
Another Stakeout 5.6
Another Stakeout Another Stakeout
Thriller, Crime, Action, Comedy 1993, USA
Honey, I Blew Up the Kid 4.9
Honey, I Blew Up the Kid Honey, I Blew Up the Kid
Adventure, Comedy, Family 1992, USA
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids 6.7
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 1989, USA
The Aviator 5.6
The Aviator The Aviator
Adventure, Drama 1985, USA
