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About
Filmography
Lucio Fulci
Lucio Fulci
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucio Fulci
Lucio Fulci
Lucio Fulci
Date of Birth
17 June 1927
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
13 March 1996
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor
Popular Films
7.0
Don't Torture a Duckling
(1972)
6.8
A Lizard in a Woman's Skin
(1971)
6.8
The Psychic
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Western
Year
All
1981
1977
1973
1972
1971
1954
All
6
Films
6
Director
5
Writer
5
6.6
...E tu vivrai nel terrore! L'aldilà
...E tu vivrai nel terrore! L'aldilà
Horror
1981, Italy
6.8
The Psychic
Sette note in nero
Drama, Horror, Detective
1977, Italy
Watch trailer
6
White Fang
Zanna Bianca
Western, Adventure
1973, France / Italy / Spain
7
Don't Torture a Duckling
Non si sevizia un paperino
Horror, Detective, Thriller
1972, Italy
6.8
A Lizard in a Woman's Skin
Una lucertola con la pelle di donna
Drama, Detective, Thriller
1971, France / Italy / Spain
Watch trailer
6.5
They Stole a Tram
Hanno rubato un tram
Comedy
1954, Italy
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