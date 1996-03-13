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Lucio Fulci Lucio Fulci
Kinoafisha Persons Lucio Fulci

Lucio Fulci

Lucio Fulci

Date of Birth
17 June 1927
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
13 March 1996
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actor

Popular Films

Don't Torture a Duckling 7.0
Don't Torture a Duckling (1972)
A Lizard in a Woman's Skin 6.8
A Lizard in a Woman's Skin (1971)
The Psychic 6.8
The Psychic (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
...E tu vivrai nel terrore! L'aldilà 6.6
...E tu vivrai nel terrore! L'aldilà ...E tu vivrai nel terrore! L'aldilà
Horror 1981, Italy
The Psychic 6.8
The Psychic Sette note in nero
Drama, Horror, Detective 1977, Italy
Watch trailer
White Fang 6
White Fang Zanna Bianca
Western, Adventure 1973, France / Italy / Spain
Don't Torture a Duckling 7
Don't Torture a Duckling Non si sevizia un paperino
Horror, Detective, Thriller 1972, Italy
A Lizard in a Woman's Skin 6.8
A Lizard in a Woman's Skin Una lucertola con la pelle di donna
Drama, Detective, Thriller 1971, France / Italy / Spain
Watch trailer
They Stole a Tram 6.5
They Stole a Tram Hanno rubato un tram
Comedy 1954, Italy
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